Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.66

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.66 and traded as high as $35.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 22,973 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

