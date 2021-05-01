Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

