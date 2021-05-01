Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

ALFVY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. 6,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

