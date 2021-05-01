Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.680-7.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.10. 752,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.