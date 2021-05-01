Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACBCQ opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Albina Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Albina Community Bancorp Company Profile

As of February 1, 2018, Albina Community Bancorp (OTCPK : ACBC.Q) was acquired by Beneficial State Bancorp Inc Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

