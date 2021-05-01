Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ACBCQ opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Albina Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
Albina Community Bancorp Company Profile
