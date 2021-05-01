Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 1,384,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.