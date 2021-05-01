Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.15.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$15.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.78.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

