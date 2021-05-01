Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 232.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akerna were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Akerna by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KERN opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.04. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

