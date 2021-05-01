Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $107,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $288.48 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.87 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.