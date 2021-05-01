Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.