Aigang Market Cap Reaches $226,211.28 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $226,211.28 and approximately $159.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aigang alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.96 or 0.00859838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00049595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00095901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.