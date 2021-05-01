Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$69.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,139 shares in the company, valued at C$4,832,816.10. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.