Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by 131.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE AEM opened at $62.44 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

