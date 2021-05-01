Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $65.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 638,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

