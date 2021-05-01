Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $692.59

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.59 ($9.05) and traded as high as GBX 863 ($11.28). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 861.50 ($11.26), with a volume of 5,671,314 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 552 ($7.21).

Get Aggreko alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 874.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Aggreko’s payout ratio is presently -0.11%.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

About Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.