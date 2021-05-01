Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $632.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.