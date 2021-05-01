AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $145.92. 1,032,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

