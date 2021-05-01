Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.73. 4,142,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,376. Aflac has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

