Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Affimed by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $161,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 42.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,797. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.81.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

