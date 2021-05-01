Aergo Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $94.00 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00070334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.48 or 0.00886930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00096132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.41 or 0.08637624 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

