Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

