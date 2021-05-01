AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $62.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

