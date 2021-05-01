AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,046 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $40,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

