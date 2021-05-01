AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,348 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,348 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $56,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.