AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,027 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18.

