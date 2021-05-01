AE Wealth Management LLC Has $35.95 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,380 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $35,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.24 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

