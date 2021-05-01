AE Wealth Management LLC Has $28.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,087 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

