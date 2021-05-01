AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 78,044 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,871,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.

