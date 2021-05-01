Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.20.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.32. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

