Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

