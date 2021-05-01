Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $200.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

