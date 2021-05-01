Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 44,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

NYSE AAP opened at $200.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.