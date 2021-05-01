Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.920-3.010 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

