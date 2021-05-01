Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 77.5% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $143,720.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,541,660 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

