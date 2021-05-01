Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $508.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.60. Adobe has a 52 week low of $340.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

