Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,957.03

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,957.03 ($38.63) and traded as high as GBX 3,167 ($41.38). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,145 ($41.09), with a volume of 283,751 shares.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,382 ($31.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,087.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,959.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total value of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

