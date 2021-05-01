Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 435,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $420.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 511.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.