Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Head to Head Survey

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Biogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.26 -$272.97 million ($11.94) -0.44 Biogen $14.38 billion 2.80 $5.89 billion $33.57 7.96

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Acorda Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Biogen 4 14 12 0 2.27

Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 353.38%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $305.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 29.71% -8.60% -3.51% Biogen 35.63% 51.00% 23.54%

Summary

Biogen beats Acorda Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for treating relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it develops BIIB061, BIIB091, and BIIB107 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB105, BIIB100, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB124, BIIB094, BIIB118, BIIB101, and BIIB122 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB111 and BIIB112 to treat ophthalmology related diseases; BIIB125 and BIIB104 for treating neuropsychiatry; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology related diseases; BIIB093 and TMS-007 to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for neuropathic pain; and SB11 and SB15 biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.