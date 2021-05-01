ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim Sells 1,054 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $21,427.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 160,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107,772 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.