ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Elena Ridloff Sells 1,032 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,980.56.

Elena Ridloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11.

ACAD opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 160,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107,772 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

