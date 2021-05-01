ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $159,590.50 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 160,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,772 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

