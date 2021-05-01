AC Milan Fan Token Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $10.98 or 0.00019035 BTC on popular exchanges. AC Milan Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $3.35 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,679.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.99 or 0.04953180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.10 or 0.01733887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.53 or 0.00472486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.48 or 0.00739395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.00554023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.00434653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004207 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Profile

AC Milan Fan Token (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,157 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

