Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.13 million.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $320.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.21. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $177.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

