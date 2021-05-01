AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 158,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

