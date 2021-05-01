Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 427,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.