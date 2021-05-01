Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 190,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.