Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $933,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.61. 99,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.