Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $626,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

