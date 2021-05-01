Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,871,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,420,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WERN stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

