A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.75. 2,278,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,019. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.